Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 398,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.1% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $277.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.