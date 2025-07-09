Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,988,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

