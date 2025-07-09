U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

