U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $182,126,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

