GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.88 and last traded at $304.26, with a volume of 282629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.83.
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.01.
Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTIR. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000.
About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Featured Articles
