U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,034 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.