U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 59,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

