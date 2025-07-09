U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 20.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 354.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,793 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 18.2% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

