U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9%

CMI opened at $330.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.95 and a 200-day moving average of $331.24. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

