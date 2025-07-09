U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

