Ole G. Rosgaard Sells 2,200 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,890. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE GEF opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

