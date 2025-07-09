Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading 40% Higher – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 271,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 138,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Trading Up 40.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.85.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

