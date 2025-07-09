Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 45.3% – Time to Buy?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 45.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 705,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,325% from the average session volume of 49,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.72.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.