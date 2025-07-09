Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.78 and traded as low as $237.01. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $238.66, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

