Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$216.59 and traded as low as C$214.89. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$214.90, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$205.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$216.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$659.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of -0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

