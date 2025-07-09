Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.70. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4,972 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

