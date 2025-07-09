Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.70. 892,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 135,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Jones Trading cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

