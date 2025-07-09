Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as low as $15.05. Seven and I shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 84,319 shares traded.

Seven and I Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Get Seven and I alerts:

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Seven and I had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Analysts forecast that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven and I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven and I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.