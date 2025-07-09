Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.