iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IEF stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.