Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 260.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

