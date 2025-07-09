Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Sells $518,400.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 662.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

