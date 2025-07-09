iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EEM opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

