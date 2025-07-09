Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Campbell’s

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.