Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2%

AMD stock opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

