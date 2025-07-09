Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 31,293 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,293 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $201,213.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,662,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,096.97. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,277 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $83,246.79.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,029 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $25,302.12.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,875 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $11,775.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,497 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $29,005.65.

On Friday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,616 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $81,625.52.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,172 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $14,118.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,607 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $30,175.85.

On Monday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,080 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,201.60.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $146,759.90.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 199.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 172,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

