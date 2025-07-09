Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,277,000 after acquiring an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

