Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,374,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

