Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO John D. Quisel Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $286,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,104.52. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Disc Medicine by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 5,092.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

