Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $304.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.27 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.09 and a 200-day moving average of $282.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

