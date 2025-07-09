Callan Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18,374.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 346,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Prologis by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.