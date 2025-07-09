Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 459,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,643,951. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

