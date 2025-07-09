10,244 Shares in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 968,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 943,487 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 965,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 23.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Price Performance

PUK opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

