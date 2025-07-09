Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Sells 127,152 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 127,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $625,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,236,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,875.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joe Mastrangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,854,834.24.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.