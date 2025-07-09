Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Sells 127,152 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 127,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $625,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,236,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,875.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joe Mastrangelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,854,834.24.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 7.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.