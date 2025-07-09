Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ:TZUP) CEO Robert A. Steele Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Steele sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 602,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,000. This trade represents a 80.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thumzup Media Price Performance

Shares of TZUP stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $117.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Thumzup Media Corporation has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $13.44.

Get Thumzup Media alerts:

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Thumzup Media

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thumzup Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thumzup Media Corporation ( NASDAQ:TZUP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Thumzup Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thumzup Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on TZUP

Thumzup Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thumzup Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thumzup Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.