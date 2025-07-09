Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,810 Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $149.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.41. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

