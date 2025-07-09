Callan Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

