Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

