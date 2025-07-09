Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $2,026,732.02 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $781.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.