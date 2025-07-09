Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $49,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6,720.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

