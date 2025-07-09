Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 56 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. DA Davidson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,023.36 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,007.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $962.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

