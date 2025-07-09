Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $3.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 354,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

