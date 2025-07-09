Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $3.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MRNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.