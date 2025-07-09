Analysts Set Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Price Target at $526.25

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $526.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $489.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.55. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.