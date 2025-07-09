Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

NTNX opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,205,661.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

