Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $200.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

