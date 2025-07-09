Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Amcor Trading Up 1.5%

AMCR opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

