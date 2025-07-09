Callan Capital LLC Sells 259 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. HSBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

