Callan Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 0.1%

Fortis stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Fortis has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.