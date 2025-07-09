Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Zebra Technologies are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves designing, manufacturing or integrating robotic and automation systems. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of robotics technologies—ranging from industrial automation and logistics to healthcare and consumer robotics—whose performance is driven by factors like innovation, adoption rates and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.89. The stock had a trading volume of 257,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

