Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $4.58

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.50. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 859,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 446,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Transocean by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $16,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

